We hope that you are never in a situation like Sunday's. If you are, Chief Anthony Williams who heads up the Guardians Church Safety Seminar says there are some simple steps to follow to increase your chance of surviving.
"Use a lot of common sense in situations like that. Be mindful of your surroundings. As far as awareness is concerned, but in the back of your mind be ready to respond if necessary," says Williams.
Williams says follow these steps that he calls the ABC's if you're in a active shooter situation.
Avoid! Get out of the situation as quickly as possible.
Barricade yourself between you and the suspect.
Confront if absolutely necessary but do so with speed, shock, and surprise.