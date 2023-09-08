Every home needs the internet — it may not be as important as electricity or water, but if you’ve ever lost a connection for a while, you quickly realize how much you depend on the internet.
You also don’t want to pay too much. Internet plans range from $25 to $100 per month. You wouldn’t pay for electricity you don’t use. Then again, if you were to pay for a certain amount of water, you wouldn’t want to run out before the next billing cycle. The same is true for the internet.
You want to pay just for the internet speed you need, and many people are just jumping into “I want the fastest I can get” which may be a mistake. You could be wasting money on speeds you don’t need.
Here’s something many people either don’t consider or don’t know: You’re not paying for a total internet bandwidth for the month. It doesn’t matter if someone plays online games every day or if you watch 4k movies a few times a week. It’s how much bandwidth you need at any given time.
Remember that visual of a pipe and how much needs to go through at any given time.
Internet speeds are not going to slow down the closer you get to the end of the month or billingcycle. It slows down when those devices are on the internet at the same time.
So how much do you need? To answer that, we need to look at how much bandwidth certain things need.
According to highspeedinternet.com, here are a few of the most common actions and how much bandwidth they require:
- Checking email 1Mbps, social media, Web browsing, 3 Mbps
- Streaming SD video, 3-5 Mbps
- Streaming HD video, 5-10 Mbps
- Streaming 4K video, 25-35 Mbps
- Online Gaming, 3-25 Mbps
That’s quite a range. It’s important to note that if those devices are in use at the same time, each action is multiplied.
For example, in a household with four people, if three are watching a 4K Netflix video on three different TVs or devices, that’s 105 Mbps. If one of those people is also browsing social media on another device, that’s an additional three Mbps.
If someone else is playing a video game online, you need lots more than just 100 Mbps.
If everyone is using their phone or tablet while they’re sitting down to watch something on Netflix, that is why you may see buffering or the movie stops playing.
Consider all of the smart home devices connected to the internet/WiFi at the same time. Thosedevices do not require much bandwidth individually, but they do add up.