SHREVEPORT, La. - A few tips if facing an active shooting situation.
Chief Anthony Williams, who heads up the Guardians Church Safety Seminar, said there are some simple steps to follow to increase your chance of surviving.
"Use a lot of common sense in situations like that. Be mindful of your surroundings. As far as awareness is concerned, but in the back of your mind be ready to respond if necessary," Williams said.
Williams said following the steps he calls the ABC's will help those facing a active shooter.
Avoid! Get out of the situation as quickly as possible.
Barricade yourself away from the suspect.
Confront if absolutely necessary but do so with speed, shock and surprise.