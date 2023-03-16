SHREVEPORT, La.-- In the middle of a storm, the best place to be is inside surrounded by walls. Sometimes, that is not an option. That's why Red Cross is sharing helpful tips on what you should do if you see a twister while on the road.
"If you're outside, We ask that you get to the nearest sturdy shelter," Karen Mccoy of Red Cross said.
"If you can't find a sturdy shelter and you are on the road, we ask that you pullover and leave your car running. You leave your seatbelt on and crouch down inside your car."
