SHREVEPORT, La. - Following Saturday's storm, severe flooding took over parts of the ArkLaTex -- specifically in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
With many cars left underwater, here are some tips from insurance companies such as State Farm and Progressive that can provide a guide on what to do next.
Does car insurance cover flood damage?
If your car is damaged or ruined due to flooding, your auto policy's comprehensive coverage may pay to repair or replace your vehicle, minus your deductible. Comprehensive can cover a variety of water damage, including flooding, heaving rains, and hailstorms.
Vehicle flood damage checklist
- Survey potential damage. Note the depth of the floodwaters in relation to your car. Avoid starting a flooded car — this will cause more damage if there is water in the engine.
- Act quickly. Submersion of a vehicle in salt water — which is more damaging than fresh water — makes the chances of corrosion much higher. Start drying out your vehicle as quickly as possible, and contact a towing service to get it back to higher ground. Oil, transmission fluid and lube may need draining before a tow.
- File a claim. Your insurance company, along with a qualified mechanic, will uncover how extensive the problems caused by flood damage may be. Among other inspections, they will:
- Check the oil dipstick. Look for water droplets, which likely indicate that there is water in your engine. If that's the case, the cylinders, which are supposed to compress air instead of water, may be broken.
- Remove water-damaged cylinders and check for corroded spots.
- Change the oil and transmission fluid. If the car is not totaled, you'll want to do this again after the car is in good condition and you've been driving it for several hundred miles.
- Check the interior. If floodwaters were more than a few feet deep, water probably made it to the inside of your car.
- Remove all moisture. They might use a wet/dry vacuum to collect standing water in your vehicle, cloth towels to absorb water that has soaked into the seats and carpet, and fans and dehumidifiers to accelerate the drying process.
- Check electrical components. The mechanic might need to replace electrical components.
- Check the fuel tank and line. A siphon pump might be used to remove some fuel in order to see if water is present. If water is found in the fuel (which would naturally separate from the fuel), they will empty the fuel tank completely.
Is a flood damaged car repairable?
What's wrong with a flood damaged car depends on the severity of the flooding. Minor flooding that's quickly drained can often be repaired, but vehicles that are severely flooded or sit in water for days are often considered unrepairable by insurance companies, which leads to the car being declared a total loss.
Flooded cars are often declared a total loss because repairing water damage is complicated and costly. A total loss means the insurance company has determined that the damage cannot be repaired safely, or the cost to repair the vehicle is more than the value of the car.
What are common problems with flooded cars?
A flood damaged car comes with a variety of problems, including foul odors, rust, odd noises, engine smoke, and electronic damage.