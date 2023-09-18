SHREVEPORT, La.-- The fall respiratory virus season is once again upon us, and many people may be wondering how to keep themselves and their families healthy over the next several months. While the COVID-19 pandemic may be over, experts say, the virus is still with us.
The arrival of yet another flu season underscores the need to ensure children and adults are up-to-date on the available preventative vaccines, including those for flu (influenza) vaccines, updated COVID-19 boosters targeting the current recent variants, and the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and preventative therapy.
