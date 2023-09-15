EL DORADO, Ark.– Organizers for the 2023 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout have released details for those planning to visit El Dorado, Ark., and attend the event at Mystic Creek Golf Club on Sept. 22-24.
Tournament Week Schedule
The gates open at 6 a.m. each day of the tournament. Tee times will start between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m., and each day will typically end between 5 and 6 p.m. This year’s schedule is as follows.
· Monday, Sept. 18: The first day of Epson practice rounds is open to the public, and local food truck Flying Tamales will be serving food from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The free Junior Clinic will happen from 4-5:30 p.m.
· Tuesday, Sept. 19: The second day of Epson practice rounds is open to the public, and local food truck Flying Tamales will be serving food again from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
· Wednesday, Sept. 20: Day one of the Pro-Am Tournament is from 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is closed to the public.
· Thursday, Sept. 21: Day two of the Pro-Am Tournament is from 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is closed to the public.
· Friday, Sept. 22: Tournament round one play will begin around 7:30 a.m., and spectators will be allowed to stay until the conclusion of play that evening. Mystic Grill will have a limited menu available for purchase.
· Saturday, Sept. 23: Tournament round two play will begin around 7:30 a.m., and spectators will again be allowed to stay until the conclusion of play that evening. Mystic Grill will have a limited menu available for purchase again.
· Sunday, Sept. 24: Tournament round three play will begin around 7:30 a.m., and spectators will be allowed to stay through the conclusion of the closing ceremony, which will start around 3:30 p.m. Mystic Grill will still have a limited menu available for purchase.
Golf Course Etiquette
Spectators are allowed during the practice rounds on Sept. 18-19 and during all three days of the tournament. Here are some golf course etiquette reminders and suggestions for those planning to attend the El Dorado Shootout.
· While the event does not enforce a dress code, guests are encouraged to dress appropriately. Blouses, button-downs or polo shirts paired with shorts, skirts or lightweight pants are typical summer golf course attire. Spectators should refrain from wearing denim and T-shirts.
· The tournament is a family friendly event, and all ages are welcome to attend.
· Spectators are encouraged to bring their own collapsible chairs to watch the event from the designated areas.
· The El Dorado Shootout allows more access than most tournaments, so organizers would like to remind guests to be quiet and courteous during play and respectful in their interactions with the golfers competing in the tournament, Mystic Creek’s staff members and tournament volunteers.
Amenities and Activities
The El Dorado Shootout may be the main reason for a visit to El Dorado, Ark., but there is so much more to explore and enjoy.
· Mystic Creek’s clubhouse restaurant, Mystic Grill, will offer a limited food and beverage menu for tournament spectators to purchase. Beverage stations will also be available at various holes around the golf course.
· The Murphy Arts District, El Dorado’s Arts and Entertainment District, includes an outdoor amphitheater with market pavilions, the largest park in the city, a destination playscape and splash pad and the MAD House 101 Restaurant & Bar.
· Legendary rock band Foghat will be performing on Wednesday night, Sept. 20, from 7-10 p.m. in downtown El Dorado. Tickets may be purchased at eldomad.com.
· More information about the city of El Dorado and its other attractions can be found at goeldorado.com.
Additional Information and Tips
· The 2023 El Dorado Shootout is free to attend, thanks to Boston Consulting Group.
· This year’s tournament will benefit nonprofit partners #teamcorrie Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen and UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.
· September in Arkansas may be warmer than expected, so consider adding light, removable layers to your outfit before attending the tournament.
· Remember to stay hydrated during the tournament. If you feel overheated, find shade and try to cool off. There will be a first-aid station with medics on-site during tournament play in case of an emergency.