SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport reopened clinics and operative areas Monday following state department of health guidelines.
Part of the opening includes Ochsner's staff members being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Included are LSU Health's residents and medical students.
Ochsner and LSU's emerging viral threat lab are running these tests. The results will help doctors understand how the virus spreads.
It's important to remember these tests don't guarantee someone 100% immunity from catching the virus again. So far, Ochsner has tested 958 employees, physicians, residents and medical students in North Louisiana. There's no word on how many of those people tested positive.
As for patients, there are some new restrictions when going for doctor's appointments. Patients will have to be temperature checked, have hands sanitized and wear a mask. A mask will be given to anyone who doesn't have one.
Dr. Chuck Fox, Ochsner LSU Health's Physician Group CEO, said the hospital has six months' worth of N-95 masks, and an effort is underway to secure six months' worth of other personal protection equipment. Fox said patients seeking care will have to social distance.
"We are limiting the number of folks that can sit in a given area. So some of the clinics have your phone numbers. You'll check in and then maybe be asked to return to your car, and then when the census in the waiting area gets to the proper point, then they will call you in," Fox said.
Patients are asked to go to appointments alone. One parent can go with a child. All patients scheduled for surgeries will be tested for COVID-19.
Fifth percent less patients are going to the emergency room than they were before the pandemic, said Fox, who encourages people not to wait to get help.
"If you're having symptoms, if you're having chest pains, or you're having symptoms of a stroke, I mean you need to come into the hospital. The risk of staying at home is much greater than the risk of going into the hospital to seek care," said Fox.