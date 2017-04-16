For the procrastinators: only a couple more days until the April 18th deadline to file.
Here are some tips of you have not done so already:
The most important - be sure to meet deadline. Penalties start at $25, and go up based off of income.
Do not forget to have ready an ID, social security card...And any tax documents.
Also, remember to claim any major life changes like getting married or divorced, having a baby, or buying a home - they all qualify as deductions
If worse comes to worst, file an extension. It will buy extra time, and waive the late fee.
That is one tip H&R Block Senior Tax Specialist, Kimberly Stewart, urges everyone to follow.
"We send to the IRS a form that says, 'I'm asking for an extension to get all of my documents together, and I will file and pay by October the 15th.'"
If filing still seems like a tough job, it gets easier.
H&R Block offers a drop-off service.
Leave the tax professional with all information and documents, then have them do all the work.
"They can drop off their documents, they can grab a bite to eat, and by the time they're done, they can sign and they're good to go."
According to reports, last year 41 million people waited until April to file their taxes, and another four million are expected to do the same this time around.
While crunching numbers may not sound like the most fun thing to do, H&R Block offices nationwide will be open and extending their hours to give taxpayers an extra day of help. To find out their hours or schedule an appointment, call 1-800-HRBLOCK.