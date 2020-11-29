BATON ROUGE, La. - Early voting for the Dec. 5 election ended Saturday. If you haven't voted yet, here's what you need to know.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the purpose of this election is for Louisiana voters to fill the state's 5th Congressional District from the two candidates that reached the runoff for the 117th Congress.
Louisianans are also supposed to vote for or against a constitutional amendment about out-of-state members of college boards.
To read the arguments for and against this amendment, click here.
Finally some parishes, including Caddo and Bossier, will have republican state central committee office, municipal and special runoff or proposition elections.
The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m for Saturday's election.
Over 137,500 Louisianans have cast their ballots in this election.