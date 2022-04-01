SHREVEPORT, La. - This week's Food Truck Friday took us back to R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport to see what's cooking there. It turns out, there's a lot of delicious food cooking in the trucks. If it's family fun you're looking for, you'll find that as well.
R.W. Norton Art Gallery Events
BLOOM! Juried Exhibition - March 25-May 8, 2022
This spring, an explosion of color rocks the Norton inside and out. Just as our botanical gardens burst forth with blossoms, BLOOM! bestows upon us an exhibit of canvases crowded with pigmented petals. It all began with an invitation for submissions on a floral theme for a juried competition. There were an astonishing 294 submissions this year from not only the Ark-La-Tex, but also across the United States and 13 countries around the world, all wonderfully rendered versions of lovely flora seen from a variety of interpretations and perspectives.
Because of the quality of all these submissions, it was truly difficult to select the 51 which make up this year’s display. But, now you can enjoy the beauties of nature without the perils of pollen or bad weather as you stroll along through our garden-inspired galleries.
CLICK HERE for the Digital Catalogue
Twilight Talkies
Join us for our Twilight Talkies series on the first Friday of each month! Starting in April and lasting through October we show a family-friendly movie on the front lawn of the museum for FREE!! Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a movie under the stars. Sing, dance, and have a GREAT time! Local food trucks will be on hand with yummy treats to enjoy. Movies start at dusk.
Food trucks available from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Check our social media for a list of trucks.)
2022 Schedule
- April 1: The Incredibles
- May 6: Beauty and the Beast
- June 3: Leap
- July 1: The Sandlot
- July 22: Little Mermaid
- August 5: Sing
- August 26: Bolt
- September 30: Encanto
- October 15: Ghostbusters
- November 4: Moana
- No Pets Allowed at this Event