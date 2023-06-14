NEW ORLEANS, La. - New Orleans is known for its delicious cuisine which is a blend of soul, creole, and Cajun food. When it comes to visiting the city, sampling the New Orleans culinary landscape is a special treat that should be on everyone's to-do list.
American Express Travel recently released the 2023 Global Travel Trends Report which shows people are choosing their next travel destination based on what they'll eat there—whether it's by scoring a table at a famous restaurant, finding the ultimate hole in the wall, or participating in cooking classes. Local dining experiences make a destination feel more authentic.
This morning, we take you LIVE into the kitchen of Commander's Palace to discuss the hottest trends and traditions of New Orleans eating.