SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is launching the first-ever Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week. It's Oct. 18-23.
Participating restaurants will be offering $10 lunches and $20 dinners. There will be curated, exclusive dining experiences and events throughout the week. Click here for more details.
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is possible because of local sponsors: Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, Envision Media, Revision Marketing Group, Andress Art and Entrepreneur Center, Bank of Montgomery, Cintas, City of Shreveport, and Caddo Parish.