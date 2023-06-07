SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport chef is representing our city at the state level in a seafood cooking competition.
Blake Jackson is the executive chef at Looosiana Seafood Market. He's been selected as one of 12 chefs competing in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
“Mainly they want to know what is it that makes Louisiana seafood important to you? And I had a lot of reasons because it's so fantastic. There's not many reasons not to like it,” said Jackson.
He’s excited to represent Shreveport and show the judges what northwest Louisiana is capable of.
“This is a place that we don't necessarily get recognized for what we can do here in the kitchen and ready to show the state that we definitely know what we're doing,” said Jackson.
The competition will be fierce.
“You only have one hour from start to finish. No pre prep. Everything's got to be made on site, little burners up in front of you. And so it's a pretty intense one hour of getting five perfectly plated dishes out that best represent Louisiana seafood,” said Jackson.
KTBS tried to get a sneak peek of what he’ll be whipping up for the judges, but he’s keeping it tightly under wraps.
“Now, I'm going to keep it a surprise. My dish I've been formulating for a couple of weeks now, getting it all tuned in. But I think everyone's going to have to wait to see it at the competition,” said Jackson.
Jackson’s hoping he’ll make the cut and be crowned ‘King of Louisiana Seafood.' The competition will be held June 27 at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
Another northwest Louisiana competitor is Ben Fidelak, the executive chef/owner of Mariner's Restaurant in Natchitoches.