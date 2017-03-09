KTBS 3's T.W. Starr is going district by district in Shreveport to see what City Council members like, don't like and are looking forward to in terms of street repairs in their respective districts. Today we focus on the Southern part of the city and District E.
"This report says that 148 streets improvement. 122 streets from January 15 to December of 2016," said Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry.
The report he's talking about is the City of Shreveport Administrative Action Plan 2015-2017 as it pertains to street work.
"I'm a citizen of Shreveport. Been here my entire life. I've not seen that many streets done in a 2 year period," said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.
"Street improvements are much better today than when we came into office," said Flurry.
RELATED STORY: STREETS IN DISTRICT 'B'
In Councilman Flurry's district, which is District E, he cites work on Baird, Crabapple, Southland Park, Williamson Way and Wallace Lake Road just to name a few. As for 2017 a couple of huge on going projects that cut through his district are Jewella Avenue and Linwood Avenue.
"I am real excited because it's the number one.....it and Jewela are horrible, but Linwood is so badly needed. And, actually that Linwood is in about 3 different council districts, but it's a big plus," said Flurry.
And, it's a big price tag. Linwood work coming in at $3.4 million dollars and Jewella costing about $1.4 million dollars. A lot of money no doubt, but not even close to enough to get Shreveport infrastructure up to par.
"This report right here says just to get us caught up is $1.5 billion dollars," said Flurry.
Some say that's impossible and will never happen, but Councilman Flurry says we have to keep trying and he has a few ideas including another bond issue and something you may not have heard much talk about in Shreveport.
"You take 3132 out there that we've talked about moving that to the port down there, that road that we've discussed so many times. Some say the state will never have the funding and the federal government won't have the funding. Well, I'm thinking one day down the road we might need to discuss a toll road from there to the port. I know truckers travel it. They may need to be the ones to pay it if they're going to travel it. You go to Austin, Texas and they got toll roads everywhere...and they got good roads and good highways," said Flurry.
Another thing Councilman Flurry is talking about is using more public/private partnerships for our infrastructure needs to get the job done quicker and more economically.