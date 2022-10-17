SHREVPORT,La._ A new constitutional amendment would allow cities to waive certain charges on water bills.
Voters will get to decide whether to allow amendment 4 to be added in November.
Under the amendment, If a bill goes up because of a broken meter or leaky pipes, the customer wouldn't have to cover the cost. But again, the water loss would have to be a result of infrastructure damage and not the fault of the property owner.
This is one of eight constitutional amendments on the ballot this November in Louisiana.