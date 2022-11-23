Heavy grocery store crowds ahead of Thanksgiving despite inflation driving up the cost of food

Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers are still loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target.

Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open with their holiday hours for Thanksgiving this year. 

Albertsons 

6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Brookshire's 

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

County Market Grocery

6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger 

6 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Shoppers Value Foods

6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Super 1 Foods

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Whole Foods Market

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

