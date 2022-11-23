SHREVEPORT, La. - With last minute food preparations gone wrong and many forgotten items, it's difficult to find places that keep the lights on during Thanksgiving. Many major supermarkets will be closed all day tomorrow including Walmart and Target.
Here's a list of local grocery stores that will remain open with their holiday hours for Thanksgiving this year.
Albertsons
6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Brookshire's
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
County Market Grocery
6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kroger
6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Shoppers Value Foods
6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Super 1 Foods
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Whole Foods Market
8 a.m. - 3 p.m.