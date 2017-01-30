A potential car repair shop wants to serve customers on Kings Highway but city officials ask what does this mean for the future of the area.
"The site plan is well done but what it would require is a change in zoning to the area," said Jeff Everson, city councilman representing the area.
And that zoning change is what's holding up this empty lot from becoming a car repair shop. "In changing the zoning. It would open it up for other potential uses," Everson continued.
Right now, the plot of land is zoned for houses or a level 1 or B-1 business. But if the land is rezoned B-3 and car repair shop leaves the area then the block of land is still zoned B-3, opening it up for other B-3 zoned businesses.
"Like metal fabrication or poultry storage or something like that," said Everson.
It would be right next door to homes, some which are empty now, but not all.
KTBS did not locate anyone who says they don't want the car repair shop in their neighborhood.
"However, it's still a balancing act because is this the right thing to do for the long term use of the property? The questions are a little more specific than is this business good or not," Everson said.
There are already some different zones in this same area, ranging from residential for homes all the way up to B-3 for businesses just a few hundred feet away. As the city of Shreveport updates the Unified Development Code, Everson says issues like this can be avoided in the future.
"It's not necessarily the current business owner or the current business that's proposed but who could come after them," he said.
KTBS reached out to the potential owner of the car repair shop called Affordable Mechanix and he says the business would not hurt the surrounding neighborhood. Neither he nor City Council officials say they have heard of any opposition to the low cost car care shop.
The city takes a closer look into the matter during its meetings in February.