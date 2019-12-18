SHREVEPORT, La. - The name of an elderly woman, who died in a fire on Tuesday in Shreveport, has been released.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Florastine Lee, 78, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health.
Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire were coming from a home on Elmer Lane when they arrived.
After firefighters entered the home, the woman was found in a bedroom, sitting in a wheelchair unresponsive. She was removed from the home and life-saving procedures were performed.
The home was heavily damaged and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.