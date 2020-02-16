DIXIE INN, La. - An 18-wheeler fire has shut down a part of I-20 East in Webster Parish Sunday night. Louisiana State Police expect the interstate to be open by 3 a.m Monday.
According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development the interstate is closed at mile marker 38 (Goodwill Road Exit). Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Louisiana State Police have set up a detour for drivers. The detour has drivers turn south on to Goodwill Road then turn east on to U.S Hwy 80. Traffic can reenter the interstate at Dixie Inn.
I-20 East is closed at Goodwill Rd (mile marker 38) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching 2 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 17, 2020
At 9:00 p.m congestion was at 2 miles in length.