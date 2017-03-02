As the debate over gay marriage rages on, the parallels between the struggle for civil rights for blacks and gay rights become more obvious. And now the ABC Mini Series, "When We Rise," focuses on the protesters and organizers who fought to make themselves and others like them heard. But what does that mean for folks here in our area?
"I think it's wonderful that ABC is airing this special because a lot of people are unfamiliar with what happened," said Adrienne Critcher with People Acting for Change and Equality or PACE. We all need to stop and pay attention to when we rise, she added.
B.J. "Rocky" Maddox, pastor of Rose Park Baptist Church, says he disagrees. "For some reason they continue to push for acceptance and we have to believe what they believe and if you don't you're homophobic."
Opposite sides of the coin, right? Maddox says for him it's about the kids.
"In recent years, I see more children who are questioning who I am. I really believe that God is going to call these people into account for confusing the children," Maddox said.
But Critcher, who's son is gay, says he was born gay and suppressing a child's essential being is detrimental to their mental health.
"There's nothing harder than not being yourself. If you are gay and your parent's are trying to suppress that and trying to keep you from figuring that out, you will never be a whole person. And I'll tell you what, your family will never be whole," Critcher said.
Take a look at the numbers. According to the CDC, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people 10-24 years old. And kids who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender are twice as likely as their straight counterparts to commit suicide.
Pastor Maddox says raising awareness of the LGBTQ lifestyle is to blame.
"We want you to condone our life. We want you to accept this. They would have been met with opposition," he said.
Critcher says awareness not only educates the public but it quells fear of the unknown.
"When you realize gay people are parts of our family, our neighbors, our churches, our communities, when you know that you say, 'Oh, they're just like me,'" she added.
We know that this can be a very touchy subject but as journalists, our job is to journal what's happening in our time. What we wanted to do with this story is to give you both sides of the issue and let you make a decision for yourself.
The four part miniseries continues tonight at 8 p.m. on KTBS. The finale will be Friday night at 8 p.m. If you missed any part of the series, you can catch up on episodes by clicking here.
Also, if you or someone you know is a young person who may be struggling with sexuality and needs support, help is available. Contact a church that you are comfortable with and speak with a pastor or other church member who may offer guidance and support, or email paceyoungadult@gmail.com.