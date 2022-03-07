NEW ORLEANS - When marijuana flower hit the shelves of Louisiana’s nine licensed medical marijuana pharmacies in January, one might have expected huge numbers of new patients from places like Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with high populations and generally progressive politics.
But state data shows the highest uptake has been in some unlikely parts.
Calcasieu, Beauregard, St. Tammany, Lafayette and Tangipahoa parishes, respectively, have the largest share of residents who bought a legal marijuana product in January and February, the first two months flower was available. They range from about 1% in Calcasieu to 0.6% in Tangipahoa. The February data runs through the 23rd. The user trends largely track those seen from 2019, when the medical marijuana program began, through the end of 2021.
