SHREVEPORT, La- Willis Knighton Quick Care in Shreveport and Bossier are offering drive-thru flu shots ahead of the flu season.
Doctors nationwide are urging Americans to consider getting a flu shot this year, so hospitals and doctor's offices won't be packed with both COVID-19 patients and flu patients.
It will also be difficult to distinguish the flu from COVID-19 in its early stages, since both illnesses have very similar symptoms.
Here is where you can get a safe and affordable flu shot in town.
- WK Quick Care Bossier: September 15th from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
- WK Quick Care Forbing: September 17th from 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
The drive-thru flu shot will cost $35.
There will be a regular strength flu shot for kids and adults, and a stronger shot for those ages 65 and older. The stronger shot protects against 4 different flu strains.
Flu shots will also be available every day at all WK Quick Care locations starting September 18th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.