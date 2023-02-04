WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters.
Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles most of the major bills governing a key industry in the state though other panels handle some aspects.
Since the House energy committee picked up oil and gas production as part of its portfolio in the 20th century, a representative from Louisiana has sat on the panel. This time around, Texas has six members on the committee, and Florida has three.
But oil and gas producers in Louisiana say they’re not worried.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.