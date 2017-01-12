Managers accused of wrongdoing don't get fired at the Veterans Administration. They just get sent to new jobs. And some of them have wound up over Shreveport's Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, where many employees apparently don't think much of the bosses.
At least three VA higher-ups have gotten new jobs at in at Shreveport's VA medical center in recent years after accusations of running afoul.
It's just part of what the Daily Caller news website called a "bad-boss merry go-round." Its report last year detailed the shuffling of nearly a hundred such VA hospital administrators from state to state.
They include Shirley Bealer, who became director in Shreveport in 2011, four years after she was found to have obstructed an internal investigation when she was acting director of a VA hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. From there, the VA sent her to Dallas with a raise as an administrator for two years, before promoting her to Shreveport in 2011 with another bump in salary to $175,000. Bealer retired in 2014.
"There's no accountability," says Shea Wilkes, a protected whistleblower at OBVAMC.
The Afghan War veteran, now a mental health social worker, helped draw national attention to secret waiting lists at Overton Brooks during the system's wait-time manipulation scandal of 2014. He was called to testify before Congress. But Wilkes says bad actions by senior management are still not punished.
"What they'll do is move them to a different facility somewhere else. Out of sight, out of mind," he says.
Wilkes points to Skye McDougall. After she was accused of giving false testimony to Congress two years ago about wait times at VA facilities she was overseeing in southern California, she was transferred to her current job as Network Director over our region. McDougall is based in Jackson, Mississippi, overseeing VA medical centers in that state along with Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, earning $180,554.
That was despite angry calls from members of Congress in our region who said McDougall couldn't be trusted.
Then there's Terry Atienza, currently Facilities Planner at Overton Brooks. The VA tried to fire him as CEO of the VA hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado after an investigation alleged chronic absenteeism and misconduct. But the Filipino filed a complaint of racism. According to the Daily Caller, Atienza negotiated a settlement of $85,000 in 2013 to "resign from federal service completely."
Yet Atienza was hired in Shreveport in July, 2015 and kept that settlement pay, and has an annual salary of nearly $109,781.
"It's embedded in the foundation of the VA. This stuff's been going on for so long, people don't see anything wrong with it," Wilkes says.
But last year's internal survey shows that many rank and file VA workers are concerned. Among the nearly one hundred questions dealing with workers' attitudes, 40.5% of those at Overton Brooks say they have a negative view regarding senior leaders' maintaining high standards of honesty and integrity.
"That's pretty sad," says Wilkes. "Taking those and moving them in different places is not going to help the situation. It's going to make it worse. Or it's going to cause a situation in a different place."
Could that be true with Kathleen Fogarty? Praised after a short stint as director in Shreveport in 2010, she took charge of the VA hospital in Tampa, Florida. That's where administrators installed a hidden camera in one patient's room. The reason given was patient safety. And despite protests by family of an invasion of privacy, VA inspectors cleared the medical center of wrongdoing.
And Fogarty was later sent to temporarily oversee health care operations in the southwest -- including the embattled Phoenix VA hospital -- as it struggled to recover from being the center of the waiting list scandal.
The VA would not allow us to interview those managers referred to in the story. But a spokesman for our region in Jackson, Mississippi did address concerns over two of them.
Regarding Skye McDougall and her flawed testimony, spokesman Shannon Arledge says, "Allegations that she intentionally misled Congress are completely inaccurate."
Arledge points to the VA's own investigation that found McDougall misunderstood a question about wait times for patients.
And regarding Terry Atienza, the spokesman claims that his "settlement did not preclude him from applying for other positions within the federal government, or from being hired." And he says Atienza would've been "required to submit full disclosure of his previous (job) separation."
As for the retired Shirley Bealer, she did not respond to our attempt for comment. But Arledge says Bealer "made veterans a priority."
Arledge goes on to say, "Over the past year VA leaders have been improving leadership skills, teaching others, engaging their people, and building stronger, more customer focused teams to better serve our veterans."
While the whistleblower, Wilkes, is not a fan of McDougall, he did say he had no problems with Bealer or Atienza after they came to Shreveport.
Wilkes says he's optimistic that accountability will improve at the VA, though he says he was hoping President-Elect Trump would pick an outsider as VA Secretary. Trump's choice, David Shulkin, was appointed by President Obama in 2015 to run the health care side of the VA, with an order to cut those wait times.
Shulkin has also doubled the amount of health care that veterans receive from private doctors. He'd be the first VA secretary who's not a veteran, having led health care in the private sector.
So Shulkin came into the VA as an outsider. But it looks Trump's choice is a nod to continue reforms already underway.