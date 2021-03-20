Shreveport, LA - A big day for second year medical students at LSU Health Shreveport.
It's called the 'White Coat Ceremony' and it symbolizes the transition from classroom to clinical learning for these students where they will start helping with patient care at the hospital.
It's very difficult for them to get to this point there's no question about that and they are ecstatic to get out of the classroom and actually get to the patients bedside," said Doctor David E. Lewis, Dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.
That white coat is what we expect to see when we visit our doctor and these students now have reached that milestone.