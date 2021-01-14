BATON ROUGE, La. - The White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Louisiana is in "full pandemic resurgence."
According to the Jan. 10 report obtained by ABC News, Louisiana has the 14th highest case rate in the country and the 27th highest rate for test positivity nationwide.
Jefferson, Orleans and East Baton Rouge parishes have the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks. The three parishes represent 24.6% of new cases in the state, according to the report.
All of the parishes in the state have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 86% having high levels of community transmission.
The report says 32% of nursing homes saw a new resident case of COVID-19 among residents from Dec. 28-Jan. 3, with 13% reporting at least one new resident death from the virus.
The task force also reported that Louisiana's average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (563) is higher than the national average (532).
The task force recommends aggressive mitigation and testing.