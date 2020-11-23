BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Residents in Bossier City and Shreveport found startling white supremacist messages on their driveways. A neo-Nazi group based in western Washington State is trying to recruit more members.
Ziploc baggies of the fliers from the group 14 First Foundation, weighted down with a few pebbles, were found in front of homes both cities. One arrived at the home of an African American in southern Bossier City.
Bossier NAACP President Lee Jeter says that citizen did not open it. They instead turned it over to police.
"Anybody that's trying to cause division or trying to create a race war in our community, or whatever their objective is -- we don't know -- it needs to be brought to the attention of the authorities," Jeter said.
Bossier City Police report "several incidents" of the group's fliers. Shreveport Police say they've received three reports.
The fliers contain the group's hotline phone number. After we left a message, we got a call back from a member who would not give his name. But he said, "We do not advocate violence at all. Our group is a peaceful group."
Their distribution of fliers appears similar to what's been reported recently in San Antonio, Texas and Lexington, Kentucky. The group has put those local television reports, as well as their own videos tossing the fliers from car windows, on their YouTube channel.
Asked how many fliers were thrown in the Shreveport-Bossier area, the group member said, "Probably a few hundred. Across the United States, thousands.
"That flier drop generated a number of calls," he added about the Shreveport-Bossier effort. "We've had people that didn't like us to people that wanted to join. It goes across the spectrum. And even if you hate us and took time to call, you at least read the flier."
He said the group's actions are legally protected free speech.
But Jeter, a former Marine, says, "If a hate group is trying to come into our community then I feel like that's an enemy of our nation. And we have to do everything to work with law enforcement authorities to identify these groups and to shut these groups down."
Jeter is also pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in southern Bossier City, an area of town where he lives in what he calls a mixed race community. He says whoever tossed the fliers may have thought the area was all or mostly white.
The 14 First Foundation member told us the fliers are tossed at random.