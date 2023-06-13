SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another candidate is running for Caddo Parish sheriff.
Henry Whitehorn made his announcement Tuesday.
Whitehorn has served as the U.S. marshal for the Western District of Louisiana, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, deputy secretary of Public Safety Services and Shreveport police chief. He most recently was chief administrative officer under former Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Whitehorn says he is no stranger to law enforcement and leadership, and he is committed to preventing crime rather than just responding to it.
"I'm not really running against (Sheriff Steve) Prator," said Whitehorn. "I'm running for the office. because I know this is God's plan for me and I know we are in a critical time as it relates to how our citizens feel about law enforcement the whole nation is going through a transition in policing. And I believe based on my training, my experience and my qualifications that I am the best person to oversee this transition."
Whitehorn says if he wins, he would create summer jobs programs for young people to work in the sheriff's office where they will be exposed to law enforcement possible career opportunities. As Shreveport police chief he said he created nationally recognized programs that led to homicides dropping 54 percent and aggravated assaults by 17 percent.