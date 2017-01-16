North Louisiana Economic Partnership has been thrust into the spotlight with a recent development of bringing jobs to Shreveport. They had their hand in the migration of Hyundais and Kias into the old GM plant and say the plant may have more businesses moving in too.
Project rail was the project code name for NLEP’s plan to bring Glovis America to Shreveport . A key player in the project was NLEP President Scott Martinez.
"That project had been in the works for almost a year . . .and that lease was done in the afternoon of New Years Eve," said Martinez.
Martinez says they didn't do it alone.
"I think we'll see future grown in this market in particular in Shreveport and Bossier because of the leadership our elected officials has proven that they are nimble and they will respond when there is a business opportunity," said Martinez.
NLEP is a non-profit group that formed in 2011. The headquarters is in downtown Shreveport. They work for 14 parishes in North Louisiana. NLEP has been involved in 38 projects bringing more than 4,000 jobs to the area and $1.3 billion in business investments.
NLEP works for local government to help with economic development and like a pitch man tells the whole world about Shreveport - Bossier's growth and diverse workers coming from colleges like BPPC, Southern and Louisiana Tech. He says when you put that together with the quality of life here, which includes the casinos, the boardwalk, Century Link Center and businesses seeing the efforts of both cities revitalizing their downtown areas, those are the ingredients to keep business here and bring more in.
The fact that Glovis will be rolling in 75,000 cars a year to process at the old GM plant every year is another thing that will be attractive to other businesses.
He is not at liberty to say who, but Martinez says they are already working with other clients that may also use parts of the GM plant which will bring in even more jobs.