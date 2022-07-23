Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents. It is capable of human to human transmission. In humans it causes fever, swollen glands and a rash of fluid-filled blisters. It is fatal in 10 per cent of cases. The surface of the virus is covered with surface tubules (rod-shaped). (Photo by: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via AP Images)