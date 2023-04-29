SHREVEPORT, La._ If you have a taste for some tacos you might want to head to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
Taco Wars is going on and this year it is bigger than ever with more vendors. The event centers around taco and salsa vendors, but there's also fun drink stations and a celebration of Latino culture.
"Taco Wars is one of the most amazing Taco and tequila festivals on planet earth," Founder Gregory Kallenberg said.
"16 local taquerias are duking it out for the golden Taco, " Kallenberg said. "The audience is here and it's a free admission festival."
Admission is free. Tacos, drinks, and other items can be bought through a ticket system.