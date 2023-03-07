SHREVEPORT, La. - An ongoing battle over who will own Millennium Studios in Shreveport.
Rapper 50 cent has expressed interest according to City Councilman Alan Jackson. But, The Shreve Memorial Library also wants it.
Executive Director of Shreve Memorial Library John Tuggle went before the Caddo Parish Commission Monday. He says the library would like to transform Millennium Studios into the Billy Joyce Family Illuminarium and library branch.
If they get the property, it would be modeled after the ImaginOn center in Charlottesville which has several multimedia workstations, audio/video recording studios, and a family theater.
The city of Shreveport purchased Millennium Studios last year.