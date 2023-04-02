BATON ROUGE, La. - Across Louisiana, congregations are grappling with an existential question: should we remain in the United Methodist Church?
It is part of a nation-wide splintering of churches away from the world's largest mainline Protestant denomination. More than 2,000 of the roughly 30,000 congregations have disaffiliated, representing 6.6% of the global denomination, according to official estimates from the United Methodist Church.
In 2020, the church boasted about seven million members in the United States, the Times-Picayune reported at the time. But after waves of churches departed in 2022, membership fell to roughly 6.4 million, a Louisiana spokesman for the United Methodist Church said.
Across the state, 69 churches have left the fold, church officials confirmed, and dozens more are expected to follow suit this year.
The most often-cited cause of the split centers on LGBTQ acceptance.
