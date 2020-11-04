Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have led to a surge of absentee voting across the country.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week upheld deadline extensions to receive absentee ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, after deciding that Michigan and Wisconsin could not extend their deadlines.
In North Carolina and Pennsylvania, ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will still be accepted if they are received up to three days after the election.
Royal Alexander, a Shreveport attorney who studies matters of constitutional law, said how each state sets its deadline is likely a factor in the high court's decision.
"There is state law governing how many days after Election Day you will receive mail-in ballots. Now, once that law is put in place, a county judge or some board... can't come change that," Alexander said.
Under the U.S. Constitution, state legislatures have the authority to set rules regarding elections.
"States can, what we call, set the time, place and manner of elections. They can decide who's registered, when you have to be registered, they can decide where you're going to go vote, they can decide what the hours will be, they can decide where we're going to split precincts -- all of those kind of decisions can me made at the state and local level," Alexander said.