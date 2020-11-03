BOSSIER CITY, La. - The United States is seeing a record number of voters this election season.
With the record amount of turnout Rick Rowe wanted to find out why people voted this election cycle and why it is important to vote.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The United States is seeing a record number of voters this election season.
With the record amount of turnout Rick Rowe wanted to find out why people voted this election cycle and why it is important to vote.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.