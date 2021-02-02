SHREVEPORT, La-
REASONS WHY YOU HAVE NOT RECIEVED YOUR SECOND STIMULUS
- It was lost in the mail.
- You changed banking institutions since your last stimulus.
- You did not file taxes in 2020.
STEPS TO RECIEVE IT
- Confirm the status of your stimulus using the IRS website by clicking here.
- Call, but you may expect long wait times.
- File your 2020 taxes to get it through your tax refund using the Recovery Rebate Credit.
- According to the IRS site it is a tax credit against your 2020 income tax. Generally, this credit will increase the amount of your tax refund or decrease the amount of the tax you owe.
- They also state eligible individuals who did not receive the full amounts of both Economic Impact Payments may claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 Form 1040 or 1040-SR.
WHY DO I NEED TO FILE TAXES FOR THE SECOND CHECK
HOW TO GET FREE TAX PREP HELP
If you would like to find free tax prep near you, the IRS has IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs for those who quality.
Use the VITA Locator Tool at IRS.gov
Type in your zip code and it will pull up the locations closest to you. You can also:
- Download the IRS2Go app
- Call 800-906-9887