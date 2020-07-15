SHREVEPORT, La. -- Here's a new chapter in the city's water billing saga: delinquent notices going out for an account that may not have existed in years.
Faye Dunaway has the second such notice in as many months that came to her home in the name of her late husband, Gene. The latest bill came the day before Gene would've had his 80th birthday.
"I was very upset because he'd already been dead for six years," Mrs. Dunaway said of receiving the letters, demanding payment of $240.99.
She says not long after Gene's death in 2014, she paid a $25 fee to have the water bill switched over to her name.
"If there was anything owed before, why didn't the put on the bill in my name?" Mrs. Dunaway says. "I went right on with my water bills and paid them on time."
Six years later, the city turned a case on Gene Dunaway over to a collection agency. Delinquent Recovery Associates sent the notices to the Dunaway home in Southern Hills, demanding payment.
Daughter, Angela Jones, called the agency twice to explain the situation. But she says it only became more upsetting.
"When they asked to speak to my father, I told them they were welcome to go out to Forest Park Cemetery and talk to him if they'd like," Jones said.
The Perkins administration spokesman says that the water department made a mistake when the account was switched over to Mrs. Dunaway. Ben Riggs says they failed to transfer an amount owed over to her.
Riggs says the city water department -- not the collection agency -- will now contact Ms. Dunaway about that $240.
Riggs says it appears that when Ms. Dunaway complained about a high bill last year, that's when the mistake was actually found. But he says that coincided with the city implementing a new billing system, and temporarily suspending collecting on past due accounts.
He says the case was sent to collections this year. Ms. Dunaway says she got the first notice in May.
Riggs says normally after three months of non-payment, bills get sent to collections.