NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A two-week investigation by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches woman on an attempted murder charge connected with the alleged ploy to kill her husband at a hunting lease in north Natchitoches Parish, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Angelique (Angel) LaCaze, 54, of Natchitoches, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She’s in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond setting.
NSPO deputies began investigating LaCaze on Christmas Eve after receiving a 911 call about a shooting on state Highway 480 near Bubba Ridley Road north of Campti. Deputies got there in 6 minutes and found LaCaze on the ground with a gunshot wound to the hip. A man, identified as her husband, 53-year-old Mickey LaCaze, was giving first said but stated, “She is trying to kill me.”
Angelique LaCaze was airlifted from the scene to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound.
Investigators learned Mickey LaCaze went to his hunting lease that afternoon and while he tried to get his ATV Angel LaCaze came out of the woods firing a semi-automatic handgun.
Mickey LaCaze ran to his vehicle while Angel LaCaze still fired the gun, authorities said. Mickey LaCaze got his own handgun out of his vehicle and ran toward the highway while shots were still being fired at him.
Mickey LaCaze told investigators he ordered his wife to drop her gun but when she failed to do so he fired one round, hitting her in the hip area.
Angel LaCaze was treated at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. A warrant was signed for her arrest as she was transferred to a Baton Rouge facility for treatment where she was undergoing further treatment.
Tuesday, detectives learned Angel LaCaze checked out of the facility. They got a tip around 10 p.m. that she was shopping in a Natchitoches store. She was arrested there without incident.
Detectives say the LaCaze’s were separated at the time of the shooting.