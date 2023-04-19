IDABEL, Okla. -- Barbara Barrick, the wife of Bobby Barrick, 45, who died last year while in the custody of McCurtain, Okla., County sheriff's deputies, on Thursday will announce that she has filed a wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the McCurtain County Board of County Commissioners, McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy as well as several sheriff's deputies and other parties.
Barrick will be joined by her attorneys, D. Mitchell Garrett and Christopher Camp.
The complaint alleges that McCurtain County sheriff's deputies found Barrick beaten and bound by a group of vigilantes at a convenience store March 13, 2022. The complaint contends deputies handcuffed Barrick, and, while he was restrained, used unreasonable force which included the use of tasers. As deputies were removing him from the back of their vehicle, they were allegedly instructed to turn off their body-worn cameras.
As deputies and a game warden with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife were laying on top of Barrick while he was restrained in handcuffs on the ground, it was determined that he was no longer breathing and had no pulse. Barrick then experienced a seizure and was transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, Barrick was placed on a ventilator and transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.
Barrick died five days later.
Barbara Barrick's attorneys said much of the controversy surrounding the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office and county commissioners stems from public records requests made by reporters with the McCurtain County Gazette-News regarding her husband's death. These requests were subsequently delayed or denied outright by McCurtain County officials.
Bruce Willingham, publisher of the News-Gazette, left a recording device in a meeting between the sheriff and county commissioners. The recording picked up a wide-range of comments, which have since become national news.
A copy of the complaint, which will be filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, will be provided at the news conference