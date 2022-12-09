SHREVEPORT, La. — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city.
Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
But in a twist, those three mayors have all endorsed Tarver’s opponent, Tom Arceneaux, a White Republican lawyer, providing a strong indication that Tarver, a veteran state senator weighted down with political baggage, faces a battle to win Saturday’s runoff election.
“The election could go either way,” said LeVette Fuller, a City Council member who finished fifth in the Nov. 8 primary and is not publicly supporting either candidate.
