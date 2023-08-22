UPDATE:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The U.S. Forest Service said the 7-acre wildfire off Highway 118 is contained. Units are still monitoring the area and hitting hot spots.
Meanwhile in neighboring Sabine Parish, a fire has broke out off Highway 6 and Queens Road near Bridge Bay Resort.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A wildfire near the Kisatchie National Forest may prompt voluntary evacuations in the area, the Natchitoches Parish sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The fire is burning on both sides of state Highway 118 near Kisatchie Falls Road in the Kisatchie community. It was initially reported as a grass fire but it moved into the woods.
The sheriff's department, Natchitoches fire districts No. 1 and Nov. 4 are on the scene.
The Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has sent out a warning message to approximately 607 residents in the area.
The scene remained active at 3:30 p.m.