FARMERVILLE, La. - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents rescued a woman after a traffic crash in Union Parish Monday afternoon.
LDWF Cpl. Clint Branton and Senior Agent Hunter Breed were traveling westbound around 1 p.m. on Evergreen Road west of Farmerville when they encountered a car in the eastbound lane, according to an LDWF spokesperson. The car crossed over the road into the agents’ lane and then into a creek that runs alongside the road.
The car entered the creek and was upside down in the water with a 46-year-old woman trapped inside.
Branton and Breed responded immediately and freed the woman from the car and got her to safe ground. The woman only suffered a small cut on her arm.
“This could have been a very different outcome if no one would have witnessed this traffic accident and been able to respond within seconds,” an agency spokesman said. “The agents were in the right place at the right time and their quick reaction saved this motorist’s life.”