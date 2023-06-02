FILE - In this May 17, 2015, file photo, a Louisiana black bear, sub-species of the black bear that was protected under the Endangered Species Act, is seen in a water oak tree in Marksville, La. A federal judge in Washington has thrown out a lawsuit on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, seeking to return federal protection to the real bears that inspired teddy bears. The people and environmental groups who sued in 2018 didn’t provide any evidence to back up their claims that they would be hurt by the decision to remove Louisiana black bears from the “threatened” list, wrote District Judge John Bate. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)