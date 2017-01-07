Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MILLER...LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN CADDO... NORTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CST... AT 1228 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HUGHES SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 50 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TEXARKANA, MAGNOLIA, ATLANTA, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, LEWISVILLE, VIVIAN, LINDEN, QUEEN CITY, CULLEN, PLAIN DEALING, SAREPTA, FOUKE, BRADLEY, TAYLOR, EMERSON, HOSSTON, RODESSA, GARLAND AND IDA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR; SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS...NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA...AND NORTHEASTERN; TEXAS.