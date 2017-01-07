KNOE
UPDATE Sunday, January 8, 2016at 12:47 A.M.- On Saturday, January 7, 2017 a Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler was shot multiple times during a vehicle stop on US 165 in Morehouse Parish just north of the Ouachita Parish line.
Louisiana State Police Detectives began investigating the shooting and evidence was quickly discovered that lead to the arrest of 31-year-old Amethyst Baird of Monroe, LA. Baird was charged and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Police Officer for the shooting of Agent Wheeler.
Also, during the course of this investigation, it was discovered that 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette of Monroe, LA assisted Baird in this crime. Gullette was charged and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted 1st Degree Murder.
“I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of investigators to quickly identify and arrest these suspects,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “We continue to pray for Agent Wheeler as he recovers from this senseless assault.”
---------------------
UPDATE: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 3:03 P.M.- Wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler is stable, but doctors are planning to keep him sedated for the next 72 hours according to updates, posted to the social media pages of family members.
Family members have posted to Facebook, telling friends and loved ones Wheeler's brain scans show no damage. A family member also said via Facebook doctors are telling them the track of the bullet didn't do as much damage as first though, but they are still looking over his other wounds and are planning surgery on his jaw, which they say was broken by one of the bullets.
Family members have also said via Facebook Governor John Bel Edwards has reached out to Wheeler's wife to offer his well wishes for a speedy recovery.
KNOE talked with Wildlife Agent Wayne Parker, who said everything he's seen on social media about Wheeler's condition seemed accurate. Parker said they are still processing evidence, including looking for clues inside of a car found near the scene, and are following up on leads they got from questioning two suspects earlier today.
---------------------
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (LDWF News Release) - UPDATE: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:15 A.M.- A Wildlife and Fisheries agent on scene tells KNOE they have questioned two people in connection to the early morning shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler.
Sergeant Wayne Parker says Wheeler is currently in critical condition at University Health Shreveport, being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, including a wound in the head. Parker said they believe Wheeler was shot with a revolver.
---------------------
Original Story:
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.
At 2:06 a.m. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, performed a vehicle stop in the south bound lane of Hwy. 165 in between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area. During the vehicle stop, Wheeler was shot multiple times.
Another LDWF agent was a short distance from the traffic stop and arrived on scene around 2:15 a.m. when he found Wheeler on the ground. He was able to radio a distress call to LDWF dispatch, secure the scene, notify local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and render assistance to Wheeler.
EMS arrived on scene and were able to stabilize Wheeler and prepare him for air transport. Wheeler was airlifted around 4 a.m. to University Health Shreveport Trauma Center for immediate treatment. It is unknown at this time the extent of Wheeler’s injuries.
Authorities are currently looking for the shooting suspect at this time. Louisiana State Police will be handling the investigation into the shooting with assistance from the LDWF Enforcement Division.
Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two and a half years and is married with one child.