MARSHALL, Texas. - Wiley College has cancelled all campus activity while the City of Marshall continues their efforts to monitor COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the school on Wednesday, it's because of the increasing concerns of the virus.
The school's website says classes will move online starting March 16 and graduation will be on May 2 at Marshall High School.
The post continued to say that after the reported cases in Longview and Louisiana, they thought it was best to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff, and alumni with this decision.
Meanwhile, Marshall’s Emergency Management team held an internal meeting to discuss their plans for the virus. Harrison County had a public meeting on Wednesday.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper says he wanted to make sure city officials coordinated with each other when it comes to prevention of this disease and if COVID-19 makes its way to Marshall, Texas.
Cooper says he anticipates pandemic of this virus to eventually go away, but as of right now, everyone has to be prepared.
"Will it be contained, controlled? Yes, eventually. How long? I cannot say. We've dealt with issues before, like SARS. Some of the other issues that have come along, generally speaking, they come and then they go. So we just have to keep our cool, keep our heads the very best that we can."
Cooper says they'll be sure to keep people updated with helpful links on the city's Facebook page.
Here are a few links:
https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus
You can also contact the Marshall-Harrison County Health District at 903-938-8338 or 1-866-310-9698.