MARSHALL, Texas - Wiley College, which began their school year at the start of August, has been on campus-wide quarantine and lock down since Aug. 11 due to COVID-19 cases on campus.
According to a Wiley College professor’s social media post warning community members to stay off campus, the college went on a COVID-19 quarantine lock down and it is expected to last for two weeks.
Wiley College officials have not respond to requests for comment by The Marshall News Messenger.
The Wiley College professor said the campus-wide quarantine period came after an “outbreak” on campus among students. Students have been instructed to stay in their dorms, he said, and work on classes online. They’ve also been asked to not leave the campus unless absolutely necessary. He said the quarantine was implemented in order to protect staff members and other students.