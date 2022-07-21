MARSHALL, Texas - A Wiley College student has once again been crowned the Miss National UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and will serve as an ambassador for their National Alumni Council throughout the school year.
Wiley College junior Kailie Williams, 21, of Louisiana, was recently crowned the 2022-23 Miss National UNCF, making the ninth consecutive Wiley College student to earn the crown and the 18th Wiley College student to be crowned since 1999, according to the university.
Williams is a biology major who maintains a 4.0 grade point average and intends to become a pediatrician after her schooling.
Williams is also an active member of the Wiley College Pre-Alumni Council and member of the Wiley College track team and volleyball team. Williams also said she enjoys reading, researching and traveling.
“Being crowned Miss National UNCF has been a dream come true,” Williams said in a statement. “I would like to thank the United Negro College Fund and the National Alumni Council for giving me this marvelous opportunity.”
Williams said she intends to use her title to spread the word and work of the UNCF within her community.
“I am very grateful that I am able to educate the community on the UNCF, what it has done for me and what it can do for others,” she said. “I plan to use this position to unite our HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) by uplifting, nurturing, inspiring, transforming and encouraging our institutions to be the best they can be.”
“We must be our biggest advocates. The UNCF has paved the way for our students and alumni by allowing them to further pursue their education with scholarships,” Wiley College officials said in a statement.
“I would love to be a part of something this special and being crowned Miss National UNCF has allowed me to continue my mission, use my voice and make the nation aware of the resources that have been provided to us,” Williams said.
The Miss National UNCF 2022-23 Royal Court consisted of Williams, Clark Atlanta University first runner-up Taniyah Bartley, Oakwood University second runner-up Briana Brooks and Jarvis Christian College’s Janae Mitchel.
The UNCF is the nation’s largest minority education organization that works to serve youth, the community and the nation. The UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs.