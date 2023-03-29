HOUSTON, Texas- For Dr. Michelle Smith, there is some irony in the new 'educational freedom' bill filed in the Texas Senate.
The longtime public school advocate finds it odd that a bill meant to help parents send their kids from public school to private school does not actually help parents whose kids are already attending a private school.
"I think the first thing that's going to happen is that existing private school parents are going to say, 'Wait, I'm not eligible for this? I thought the whole conversation was that I was going to be eligible for this?'" she says on the latest episode of Y'all-itics. "So, y'know, that part of the bill gets stricken."
Dr. Smith is the executive director of Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit public school advocacy group that believes public education serves as the backbone for the workforce that powers our state.
She says "parent shopping" – the ability to pick a different school for your child – can have a negative effect on a student’s ability to graduate on time.
She points to a recent study by the University of Texas San Antonio, which shows that every time a student moves, their probability of graduating on time actually decreases.
"So, for our students that are not economically disadvantaged, the first time they make a move to another campus, their probability of graduating on time is going to lower by 2.4%," Dr. Smith explains. "But for our economically disadvantaged students, their probability of graduating on time goes down 6.7%."
SB 8 would provide $8,000 in taxpayer money – per student – for families to move their children from public schools to private schools, including religious schools.
The bill’s author, Sen. Brandon Creighton, says a traditional voucher is money distributed straight to a family. But the Republican chair of the Senate Education Committee says his bill does something different.
"For Education Savings Accounts, as it’s indicated in our policy, the comptroller’s office would take applications for the use of these $8,000 education savings accounts, and that would go directly to an approved private school that the family preferred," Sen. Creighton tells us.
The State of Texas currently provides schools a little more than $6,000 per pupil. But when you add in the amount that local taxpayers chip in, it's estimated that figure grows to around $10,000 per pupil.
So, $8,000 is the median between those sets of numbers.
