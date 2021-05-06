BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Board of Supervisors Thursday picked William Tate IV as the new president of the LSU system.
Tate will be the first African American to head LSU.
The board spent much of the day interviewing the three finalists before debating for 90 minutes behind closed doors, then voting to offer Tate the job.
Tate currently serves as a professor with the University of South Carolina's Education Foundation and as provost and executive vice president for its Office of Academic Affairs.
The other candidates in the running were Kelvin Droegemeier and Jim Henderson.
Henderson currently serves as system president and chief executive officer University of Louisiana System.
Droegemeier was employed by the U.S. Federal Government as the former director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).